For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
