Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph.