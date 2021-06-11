Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
