Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph.