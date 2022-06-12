Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 81 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.