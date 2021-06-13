Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 94.23. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.