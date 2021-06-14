Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94.06. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
