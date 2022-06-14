Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
