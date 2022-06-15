 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

