For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 101.48. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
