Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 98.49. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph.