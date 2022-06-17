For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …