Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT.