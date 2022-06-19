 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

