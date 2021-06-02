Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.