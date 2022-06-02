Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.