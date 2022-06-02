This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degree…