Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph.