Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast.