Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 96.48. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.