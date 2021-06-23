Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.