Beatrice's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Friday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
