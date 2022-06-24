For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The success of the Normandy invasion was extraordinarily dependent on weather conditions.