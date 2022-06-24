Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.