This evening in Beatrice: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
While tornadoes are possible, high wind and hail could be a bigger threat. Several counties also are in a flash flood watch.
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahe…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Be…