Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin.