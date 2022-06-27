This evening in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
