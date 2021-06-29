This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
