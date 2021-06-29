Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.