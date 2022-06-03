Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
