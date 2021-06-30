Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.