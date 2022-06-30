Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. …
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…