Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph.