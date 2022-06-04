Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.