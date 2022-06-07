This evening in Beatrice: Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
