Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

