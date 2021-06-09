This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.7. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 …
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see …
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can ex…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high …
This evening in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a bal…