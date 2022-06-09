Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.