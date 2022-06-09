For the drive home in Beatrice: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix …
This evening in Beatrice: Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms.…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds S at …