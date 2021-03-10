This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Generally fair. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
