Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 3F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.