For the drive home in Beatrice: Windy with rain likely. Low 43F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Beatrice, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
