Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Periods of wind driven rain early. Remaining cloudy late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast.