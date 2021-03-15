Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.