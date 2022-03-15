Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
