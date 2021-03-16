 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Beatrice: A few showers in the evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News