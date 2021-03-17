Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.