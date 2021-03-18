For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
