Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

