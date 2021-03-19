 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

