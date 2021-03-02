Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.