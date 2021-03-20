This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Beatrice: A few showers in the evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Windy with rain likely. Low 43F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see hi…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of …
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Rain is expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Rain showers early, then remaining overcast and windy late. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance…