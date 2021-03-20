Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Beatrice, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.