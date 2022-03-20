 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

