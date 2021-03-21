Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. WSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.