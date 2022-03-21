Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will …