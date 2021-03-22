Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.