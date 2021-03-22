This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Beatrice: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. WSW winds shifting to NE at…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
This evening in Beatrice: A few showers in the evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are i…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Beatrice people…